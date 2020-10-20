LIVE AT 7 PM: Wilson and Boroughs debate for first and only time, exclusively on WIS

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday night, longtime U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson will debate Democratic challenger Adair Ford Boroughs in a race to represent South Carolina’s second district.
Wilson, a Republican, has represented the area, which includes Lexington, Aiken, Barnwell and parts of Columbia, since 2001. But this year he faces a strong competitor in November, according to political analysts.
“Adair has run a really strong race, and Joe has not had a real strong competition for the past couple of cycles,” former South Carolina Gov. Jim Hodges, a Democrat, said.
Boroughs is a former Justice Department attorney from Williston, South Carolina. She often talks about her time growing up in a double-wide trailer in the rural city in her political ads.
She made early headlines in her race for the House when she consistently outraised Wilson each quarter.
The roughly $2.5 million she has brought in, compared to Wilson’s $1.45 million, has allowed her to go up early with ads introducing herself to voters.
However, Republican insiders aren’t worried about Wilson’s need to remind voters about who he is and where he is from.
“He is visible -- people know Congressman Wilson, he knows their problems and shares their values,” a spokesperson for former Gov. Nikki Haley said.
Godfrey admitted Boroughs has raised an impressive haul each quarter, but said Wilson has the resources he needs to win.
However, given the current political climate, every incumbent should fight hard to keep their seat, Godfrey said.
“I don’t think any Republican candidate in this state or across the country is in any position to take any vote granted,” he said.
University of South Carolina Political Science Professor Robert Oldendick also said while Wilson has won re-election every two years for about two decades, his margins of victory are getting slightly slimmer.
In 2014, Wilson beat his challenger by 27.1 points. In 2018 he won by 13.8 points -- still a sizable lead, but less so than his previous elections.
One of the reasons this margin has changed some is because of shifting demographics in the region, according to Oldendick.
“The two changes we see are some in migration, but it’s not a large percentage of the voting population,” Oldendick said in reference to people moving into areas like Lexington and Aiken. “The people moving in tend to be more Democratic and a little more liberal than people who have long lived in the district.”
Hodges also said he has seen a shift in the second district, but he focused in specifically on the changes to suburbs in the region.
“The underlying dynamic is the suburban areas of the second district are changing...more white, female, college-educated voters who are leaning Democratic -- particularly in an election year,” Hodges explained.
Godfrey didn’t believe the district is changing as much as others do and still feels confident in Wilson’s chances.
Ultimately, the decision lies in the hands of voters, who will have a chance to see both candidates on the same stage on Tuesday.
Oldendick predicts each candidate will take the chance to introduce themselves to voters and focus on two to three main messages.
“Boroughs is going to try and emphasize health care and the lack of production of Wilson during his time in the House," Oldendick projected. "Wilson is going to try and stress his experience, his service on the Armed Services Committee and talk about jobs.”
Watch the debate live right here at 7 p.m., as well as on air on WIS News 10 and on the WIS News Facebook page.
