On her 102nd birthday, this woman took the plunge — from 10,000 feet up

BALTIMORE M.D. (WYFF) -Vivian “Millie” Bailey isn’t ready to kick the bucket. She’s too busy knocking things off her bucket list.
The 102-year-old World War II veteran took a 10,000-foot plunge over the weekend to celebrate her birthday, with the help of Skydive Baltimore.
Calvin Ball, executive of Howard County, Maryland, shared video of Bailey’s jump Sunday.
“It was wonderful. A real thrill,” Bailey said after the plummet.
“Was I scared? Just for a minute, I felt like I was tumbling,” she said. “Then I thought, ‘no, somebody is holding on to me.’”
The video begins with Bailey getting instructions from her jumping partner, Cornelius, who filmed the jump from beginning to end.
“Just glad that I had landed,” she said of how she felt when her feet hit the ground.
The post was shared by the Howard County Police Department, which said Bailey has been a special advocate and partner of theirs for nearly 30 years.
Bailey is a founding member of the department’s advisory council and “a true supporter of our officers and department,” the post said.
Copyright 2020 WYFF. All rights reserved.