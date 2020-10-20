3 Greenville County deputies injured during traffic stop, at least one hit by vehicle, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - Three Greenville County deputies have been taken to the hospital after a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 85, according to Lt. Ryan Flood.
It started when a deputy stopped a vehicle about 3 p.m. near the White Horse Road exit, Flood said.
Officials say at least one person in the car got into a fight with two deputies while they were taking the person into custody.
During the fight, a passing vehicle collided with the suspects' vehicle, injuring two deputies and at least two people in the suspects' vehicle, Flood said.
About the same time, another deputy, who was responding as a backup to the call, collided with the suspects' vehicle. That deputy was also taken to the hospital.
Flood said two people are in custody and have been taken to the hospital to be evaluated.
