Former Winthrop University officer charged in child attacks, SLED says

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WYFF) - A Winthrop police officer has been fired and arrested after being accused of assaulting children, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
Charles Eugene Price, 48, of Rock Hill, was charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a child dating back to 2007, according to arrest warrants.
The warrant says in one case Price handcuffed, gagged, and beat a 14-year-old with a belt. During the incident, Price also committed sexual battery on the child, a warrant said.
While the child cried and tried to cried out, Price hit the child and told the child to shut up, according to the warrant.
Another victim was under the age of 11, a separate warrant said.
News outlets reported Price had worked as an officer at Winthrop University until Saturday when he was fired. None of the alleged incidents happened at the school.
Price was arrested on Oct. 16, SLED officials said.
