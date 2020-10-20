Former Orangeburg Co. deputy arrested after being involved in altercation

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A former Orangeburg County deputy has been arrested following an altercation that happened on September 23.
According to officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, 29-year-old Tajah Lawton was arrested for public disorderly conduct and malicious injury to personal property.
The arrest warrants state that Lawton was involved in an argument around 9:30 p.m. that night, ran toward the victim’s vehicle, and “punched the right front passenger window until it shattered.”
Officials said the altercation happened while Lawton was off-duty.
Lawton was booked at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
