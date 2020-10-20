First Alert Forecast: More warm weather this week with a slight chance of a shower

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking more warm weather this week with a slight chance of a shower.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies and areas of patchy fog overnight. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.
· We’re tracking more warm weather through the week with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s for most of the Midlands.
· Slight chance of a shower or two Wednesday through Friday with an onshore flow.
· A cold front approaches the area into Saturday, giving way to slightly higher rain chances (30%). Highs will be in the low 80s.
· We’ll see highs in the low 80s under partly cloudy skies.
· We’re also tracking the tropics.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. Some patchy fog is possible. We also can’t rule out a stray shower (10-20% chance). Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.
We will continue to see an onshore flow here in the Palmetto State over the next few days, keeping the clouds around and a small chance of a sprinkle or shower.
On Wednesday, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy. An isolated sprinkle or shower could develop with an east-northeast flow. Rain chances are around 20%.
High temperatures will be in the low 80s on Thursday. With our flow pattern remaining the same, we’ll have a slight chance of a shower here and there. Rain chances are around 20%. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Our weather won’t change much moving through Friday. In fact, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with a low rain chance for now. Highs will be in the low 80s.
A cold front will approach the area into Saturday, giving way to a slight higher chance of rain (30% chance). We’re not expecting a washout at this time, but we’ll watch the forecast for you. High temperatures will be in the low 80s.
By Sunday, highs will be in the low 80s. Much cooler weather moves in later in the week.
We’re also watching the tropics. Tropical Storm Epsilon continues to spin over the Atlantic Ocean with no threat to land at this time. However, it will track closer to Bermuda through the week.
Another tropical wave in the southwestern Caribbean Sea has a low chance of development right now.
Tonight: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Areas of Fog. Stray Shower (20%). Low temperatures in the low to mid 60s.
Wednesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the low 80s.
Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low 80s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the low 80s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the low 80s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.
