Family of River Bluff football player who died after collapsing on football field agrees to settlement

The lawsuit was filed two years after Lewis’s death. According to the document, Lewis collapsed on the field during practice in August 2016 while doing “up-downs” after practicing in full pads and running gassers at River Bluff High. During the “up-downs,” Lewis struggled to get up and could barely lift his feet while chopping them. After several “up-downs,” Lewis went down to a knee and could not get back up. According to the lawsuit, he did one more before rolling over and gasping for air.