1 dead after crash involving Greenville Co. deputies during traffic stop, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has confirmed one person is dead after a traffic stop ended in a three-vehicle crash on I-85 and sent three deputies and two other people to the hospital.
No additional information was immediately given about the person who died.
A news conference is expected soon.
It started when a deputy stopped a vehicle about 3 p.m. near the White Horse Road exit, Lt. Ryan Flood said.
Officials say at least one person in the car got into a fight with two deputies while they were taking the person into custody.
During the fight, a passing vehicle collided with the suspects' vehicle, injuring two deputies and at least two people in the suspects' vehicle, Flood said.
About the same time, another deputy, who was responding as a backup to the call, collided with the suspects' vehicle. That deputy was also taken to the hospital.
Flood said two people are in custody and have been taken to the hospital to be evaluated.
Copyright 2020 WYFF. All rights reserved.