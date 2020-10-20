CPD makes arrest in connection with fatal shooting in northwest Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred overnight.
Darius D. Jackson Jr., 22, has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Officials say Jackson got into an argument with 30-year-old Justin Isaiah Chandler inside a vehicle on Sandalewood Court.
CPD investigators believe that during the argument, Chandler shot Jackson multiple times.
Officers were dispatch to the area shortly after and found Chandler with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased after EMS arrived.
Richland County Coroner Office concluded that Chandler died from a gunshot wound to the upper body.
CPD officers collected evidence related to the investigation and eventually located Jackson at a home near the crime scene. He was taken by EMS to an area hospital for treatment.
After his release, Jackson taken to CPD Headquarters for questioning. He is currently housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
