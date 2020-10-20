Confidence rises as Carolina turns focus to showdown vs. LSU

“Winning helps the attitude of your football team,” Muschamp said, “but winning also coats and soothes things that maybe you’ve got to correct and that’s our job as coaches -- to recognize the things we’ve still got to improve on and there’s a lot of things on this team as well. Winning sometimes covers up those things and we think it’s okay and it’s really not okay. So, we’ve got to continue to work to improve and get better in all three phases.”