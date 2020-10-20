Columbia Fireflies to host showing of ‘Hocus Pocus’ at Segra Park on October 29

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get your brooms and head over to Segra Park on October 29.
The Columbia Fireflies will host a special showing of the 1993 Disney classic "Hocus Pocus on the stadium’s video board.
The movie will begin at 6:30 p.m., but guests will be allowed into the stadium to find seats starting at 5:30 p.m.
Guests will be able to buy tickets in groups of two or four in the seating bowl for $10 each plus fees. To make your purchase, visit this link.
With each ticket, there will be a voucher for free popcorn and a drink.
Guests who attend the movie night will be required to wear a mask in order to enter the stadium and while moving around the concourse and restrooms. Guests will also be required to sign a waiver to attend. Social distancing will be required in queues at Segra Park.
Staff members will be wearing masks during the event. Employees handling food will also wear masks and gloves.
The stadium will have hand sanitizer stations throughout the concourse. There will also be enhanced restroom sanitization before, during, and after the event.
Fans are also asked to bring a credit or debit card for purchases as cash will not be accepted during the event.
Anyone interested in purchasing tickets for groups larger than four people is encouraged to call the Fireflies Box Office at 803-726-4487.
