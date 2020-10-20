Columbia City Council to ‘go back to drawing board’ after large gatherings over the weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia City Council met formally (and virtually) for the first time on Tuesday after photos circulated of large gatherings over the weekend.
Photos of a party at Orchard Apartments show thousands of attendees, many not wearing masks or social distancing.
Mayor Steve Benjamin said the council will have to ‘go back to the drawing board’ to curb events like the party, which could lead to mass spread of COVID-19.
“We’re going to have to spend some time revisiting our strategy, what we can do and can’t do obviously. Recognizing there are limits, certainly as the governor has alleviated some of the controls in place, it’s created a challenging situation,” he said.
Benjamin referenced Governor Henry McMaster’s order from earlier in October where he OK’d restaurants returning to 100 percent capacity.
The photos are the latest in a line of incidents in the area where predominantly student gatherings have violated safety guidelines.
On Oct. 6, Five Points bar Pavlov’s was visibly packed with hundreds of students, with little to no social distancing.
On Sept. 26, students crowded bars with limited social distancing.
On Sept. 4, video surfaced of bar-goers without masks or social distancing at TLC Sports Bar in Richland County.
At-Large City Councilman Howard Duvall suggested offering testing to bar patrons in the Five Points area during late-night hours.
“Maybe working with the social clubs down there, the bars, that if the kids went over and got tested, they get a sticker and they get in ahead of the line or something like that make it an incentive for the test,” he said.
District 4 Councilman Daniel Rickenmann suggested a similar idea on football game days.
“You got a few thousand people out there, gathering around. Looking exactly like pictures from this weekend. That would be a great place to do it too,” he said.
The council made no hard decisions but the sentiment was it would evaluate its options.
In August, the council did change city codes to crack down on large house parties.
Columbia Police Department said it’s responded to 31 locations since late September over the new rules.
