Armed and dangerous suspect on the run in Newberry County, residents warned

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies have just released pictures from a surveillance camera that show the suspect in a violent home invasion in Newberry County.
Officials say around 7:30 p.m. Monday, a homeowner on Dennis Dairy Lane, south of Newberry, was approached by a white man that came out of the woods behind his home.
A brief confrontation took place and the suspect hit the homeowner with a pistol and tied him up with zip ties, deputies said. The suspect then entered the home and confronted a female resident, hit her with the pistol, as well, and tied her up with zip ties.
Deputies say the suspect then took the victims' car and left the scene.
An agent with SC DNR spotted the vehicle on SC Hwy 34 just west of Silverstreet and began to follow it. A Newberry County deputy and a Highway Patrol trooper were nearby and attempted to stop the stolen vehicle when the suspect drove into a soy been field and ran into a wooded area, officials say.
Bloodhounds with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and a helicopter are being used to track the suspect.
They lost the trail in a heavily wooded area near the Saluda River, deputies said, but the search remains active.
The suspect is described as a 5′1″ to 5′5″ white male with a slender build, salt and pepper hair and possible facial hair.
Deputies say he was wearing a camouflaged jacket, a dark hat and had a black bandana over his face.
Pictures from a surveillance camera at a convenience store show the suspect right before his chase with law enforcement.
Anyone who recognizes the man should call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
He is armed with a dark colored semi-automatic pistol and considered to be dangerous, deputies warned.
Residents in the Silverstreet area near Green Acres and Moses G Road are urged to take precautions by locking their car and home doors.
Anyone who sees anything suspicious should call 911 immediately and not confront this suspect as he is considered armed and dangerous.
