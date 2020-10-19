Sumter Co. officials investigating fatal shooting at motel in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at a motel in Lynchburg.
On October 16th, investigators responded to the 10000 block of Lynches River Road.
Upon arrival, they found 23-year-old Tyvon Dywann Dickey with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
SCSO has identified persons of interest in this case. Lee and Florence County Sheriff’s Offices are assisting in the investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000.
