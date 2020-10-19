Newberry Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in connection with home invasion on Dennis Dairy Lane

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance to help identify a suspect believed to be involved in a home invasion.
Officials say the suspect approached the homeowner, tied her up, and took her vehicle.
An agent with SC DNR spotted the vehicle on SC Hwy 34 just west of Silverstreet. Deputies and a Highway Patrol Trooper attempted to stop the stolen vehicle when the suspect drove into a pasture and fled into a wooded area.
Bloodhounds with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and a helicopter are tracking the suspect.
The suspect is described as a 5′5 white male with salt and pepper hair. He was wearing a camouflaged jacket and had a black bandana over his face. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Residents in the Silverstreet area near Green Acres and Moses G Road are urged to take precautions by locking their car and home doors.
