New outdoor concert venue coming to historic Columbia Speedway this fall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Concerts are coming back to Columbia!
Cola Concerts presents Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center, a brand-new outdoor concert venue located at the site of the Historic Columbia Speedway.
The new series will kick off this November with a slew of outdoor performances, “live music, comedy, college and pro sports watch parties, and festivals in a venue built from the ground up according to COVID-19 safety Standard Compliant systems and processes,” according to the press release.
Daniel Hampel, with The Roberts Group, said in an exclusive interview with WIS10, “we are so excited to be bringing this experience to Columbia...and bringing fans and bands back together, face to face."
The location of the venue, Hampel said, is ideal during these unprecedented times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The outdoor space will be equipped with a large stage and multiple LED screens for a true “outdoor music festival experience" Hampel said.
Safety, of course, is a key factor in the construction of the site.
“Our number one goal,” Hampel said, “is the health and safety of our guests.”
Areas called “coves," each separated by 6 feet, will be available for guests for up to four people in each cove. Patrons will be required to wear masks when outside their cove, but will be able to take it off when enjoying the show inside their cove.
Food tents and beverage stations will also be available with a specific emphasis on bringing in local flavors and businesses.
The full lineup of performances and events will be released later this week. “We can’t wait to bring back the joy and screams and laughter to peoples' faces," Hampel said.
You can find out more information on ticketing and safety at ColaConcerts.com.
