Missing Sumter man last seen Friday, police say

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Police need the public’s help to mind a missing Sumter County man.
Devontae Sims, 23, was last seen leaving his home on Bamburgh Way on Friday night. That’s in southwest Sumter, off Kingsburg Drive near Lewis Road.
He was driving a black 2013 Chrysler 200 with SC tag JBT 970, officials said.
His family said they have not heard from him since Friday night and he did not show up for work Monday morning, which is not like him.
Anyone who sees Sims or knows where he is should call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.
