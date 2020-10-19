Lexington County voters say leadership, COVID-19 and economy are top issues

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - With the presidential and Senate elections dominating headlines and ads, voters in Lexington County, a reliably red area, said the main issues deciding their vote haven’t changed in months.
“My mind has been made up,” said Republican voter Cindy Rawlinson. “I still agree with everything I agreed with before.”
In 2016, Rawlinson views were in line with the majority of her county. Lexington voted overwhelming for President Donald Trump, with 65.6 percent supporting Trump and 28.8 percent voting for Hillary Clinton.
Rawlinson said gun control, abortion and immigration are her top issues.
She said she supports the president’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, but she decided who she would vote for long before the hearings began.
In fact, none of the nearly 30 voters WIS spoke with from both parties brought up the Supreme Court as their number one issue.
Instead, Trump’s leadership was a common motivator among Republican voters.
“We have to keep moving in the direction we’ve been moving,” Tommy Howell said.
However, for others, their vote was cast with the recent impacts of COVID-19 in mind.
“The jobs, the economy and the pandemic since we are all wearing these things,” David Looney said, pointing to his mask.
Others agreed it’s hard to separate the issue of the coronavirus from people’s income.
“My two biggest issues are the virus and the economy and I truly believe they go together,” echoed Tony Brown.
Across the aisle, people said their mind has been made up for years.
“I’ve known who I was going to vote for since the last election,” Kristina Oberto said.
Oberto said health care was the biggest issue for her.
“I have a lot of family affected by it and making sure they can get the services they need,” she said.
Other issues brought up by voters voting against the president or the Republican party were education and racial justice.
While the majority of early voters had their minds made up for months, a few were still considering their options while waiting in line -- or had come to a final decision in a few days ago. Often, it came down to who supports their chosen political party as a whole.
“The truth of the matter is I don’t like everything Lindsey Graham does, who he stands for, but I will vote for him,” Wyona Bradley said.
When asked what convinced her to cast her vote for Graham she said, “his seniority and at least having a little something to back him in the Senate,” referring to his position as chairman of the Judiciary Committee.
A couple Democrats said they were recently undecided about Jaime Harrison because of his stance on issues like abortion or police reform, but said they would vote for him once they got to the voting booth.
However, the majority of voters on both sides were eager for election day to come and go.
Many said they are ready for the political ads blanketing South Carolina to end.
