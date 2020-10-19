Horry County woman charged in father, brother’s deaths ordered to home detention as part of bond

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Horry County woman arrested in connection to the 2018 killings of her father and half-brother is ordered to home detention with GPS monitoring after bonding out of jail, according to information from the solicitor’s office.
According to jail records, Samantha Rabon posted a $175,000 bond and was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Thursday. She faces two counts of murder in the deaths of Robert Ford Jr. and Robbie Stetson Ford.
In addition to the home detention, Rabon was ordered by Judge William Seals to not have contact with the victims' family, witnesses or co-defendants, a spokesperson for the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office said.
Back on Aug. 18, 2018, HCPD officers were called to a home off Highway 19 for a welfare check. Police said they found the two men dead on the property when they arrived, and a homicide investigation was launched.
Then in August of this year, Rabon, Randy Grainger and Teresa Martin were all arrested in connection with the case.
According to the arrest warrants, Rabon solicited Grainger to murder the father and son. He allegedly shot and killed them.
Grainger is charged with two counts of murder, third-degree arson and use of a vehicle without permission with intent to deprive. He remains in jail under no bond.
Martin is charged with conspiracy to commit a felony. She was released back in August on a $10,000 bond.
