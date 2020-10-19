Harrison, Graham host campaign events in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Senate challenger Jamie Harrison and incumbent Lindsey Graham made campaign stops in Charleston and Columbia respectively Saturday.
Hundreds showed this evening for senate candidate Jaime Harrison’s latest campaign push in the Lowcountry.
Campaign officials say more than 250 cars came to a drive-in rally at the bend in North Charleston.
A number of speakers showed their support for Jaime Harrison including democratic congressmen Joe Cunningham and Jim Clyburn.
Harrison recently shattered the record for the most fundraising in the last quarter than any other Senate candidate before him.
However, the most recent national poll with the New York Times and Siena college shows incumbent Lindsey Graham up by 6 percent.
During his speech, Harrison started by talking about working himself out of poverty.
He also took jabs at incumbent Lindsey Graham’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic
“It was our senator who stood up on the floor of the US senate, who stood up here in South Carolina and said, over our dead bodies will we allow an extension of the federal benefit for unemployment.”
Meanwhile, Harrison’s challenger and the incumbent Lindsey Graham took to the roads today making a stop in Columbia.
Senator Lindsey Graham spending today encouraging people to support the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.
He is calling on Jaime Harrison to comment on if he would support Barrett’s confirmation if he was in office.
Also during the stop, Graham commented on Harrison’s record-breaking fundraiser this past quarter.
“You know why they are spending all this money in South Carolina? Revenge. To take me out because I stood in the way of their desire to destroy Kavanaugh,” he said.
Senator Graham also thanked the governor and state legislature for making voting early easier this cycle. And encouraged his supporters to come out early to make sure no one is discouraged to vote on election day because of long lines.
Graham is calling on his opponent to say whether he would support Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation if he was in office."Quit playing games with the American people. Jaime Harrison, how will you vote? Will you vote for Barrett or not?"
