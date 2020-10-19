First Alert Forecast: We’re tracking warmer weather and a slight chance of rain

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for warmer weather as we move through the week.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies in the Midlands. It will be cool with low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.
· We’re tracking warmer weather through the week with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s for most areas.
· Slight chance of a shower or two Tuesday through Thursday.
· A cold front approaches the area Friday into Saturday, giving way to slightly higher rain chances (30-40%). Highs will be in the low 80s.
· We’re also tracking the tropics.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Monday night, we’ll see mostly clear skies in the Midlands. It will be cool with low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.
On Tuesday, we’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine. With our flow pattern from the east-northeast, we’ll have a slight chance of a shower or sprinkle through the day. Rain chances are around 20%. Highs will be in the lower 80s.
High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday. With our flow pattern remaining the same, we’ll have a slight chance of a shower here and there. Rain chances are around 20%. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies.
A cold front will approach the area Friday into Saturday, giving way to a slight higher chance of rain (30-40% chance). We’re not expecting a washout at this time, but we’ll watch the forecast for you. High temperatures will be in the low 80s.
By Sunday, highs will be in the upper 70s.
We’re also watching the tropics. Tropical Storm Epsilon continues to spin over the Atlantic Ocean with no threat to land at this time. However, it will track closer to Bermuda through the week.
Another tropical wave in the southwestern Caribbean Sea has a low chance of development right now.
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cool. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the lower 80s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs near 80.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (40%). Highs in the low 80s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs near 80.
