DHEC weekly nursing home data shows mixed access as human consequences play out

DHEC sent a statement about the data reading in part: “DHEC issued visitation guidelines that address indoor visitation on October 9, 2020, which was two days after the effective date of DHEC’s Public Health Order requiring facilities to report their visitation status. Besides the new guidelines, other factors may be exclusion criteria for indoor visitation, mainly the positivity rate of the county. Twelve counties or approximately 1/5 of the state’s population is in a county with a percent positivity greater than 10%, and facilities in those counties may not offer indoor visitation until the percent positivity is equal to 10% or lower. In addition, outdoor visitation has been offered since September 1, and the weather is still relatively suitable to be outside. All nursing homes should allow for compassionate care visits.”