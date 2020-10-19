Deputies arrest man for violating bond after shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says a 29-year-old man who was out on bond at the time of a shooting now faces a charge.
Deandre Sumpter is charged with violating conditions of his bond, according to sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker. Sumpter’s bond has since been revoked, Walker said.
Deputies say Sumpter was out on bond at the time of an Oct. 12 shooting on Michael Street that left a woman injured.
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said investigators learned Sumpter was present at the scene because his GPS monitor system pegged several times during the incident.
But deputies say Sumpter was not charged with firing a weapon in the shooting.
“This is just one arrest but more are involved,” the sheriff said. “This should be a warning that if you were involved in this or any other shooting, you’re next.”
Following the Michael Street shooting last week, investigators seized two semi-automatic weapons and ammunition for those same weapons from the scene.
Investigators were sent to a Michael Street home around 6:20 p.m. after receiving reports of a woman being shot while the home was being fired on.
Sumpter was out on bond for on a charge of murder after a March 2019 shooting that left a 25-year-old man dead.
“We’re not finished with this case,” Ravenell said. “We have more of these individuals and weapons to take off the street.”
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.