Crews release cause of deadly house fire in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials have released the cause of a deadly house fire in Columbia early Friday morning.
It happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Burton Street, off Cushman Drive between Two Notch Road and SC Hwy 277.
When firefighters arrived, they found heavy flames coming from one side of the house.
The man who lived at the home, 48-year-old Clarence Collins, was found inside the house by firefighters. He died at the scene from smoke inhalation, the Richland County coroner confirmed.
The Fire Marshal’s Office looked into the cause of the fire and determined it started due to “unattended cooking.”
No one else was hurt in the fire.
