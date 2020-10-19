Columbia, Richland Co. leaders ensure voter safety at polls on Election Day

“The ability for all citizens to safely participate in our election process, and the right to choose their elected representatives, is the bedrock of our American system of government and our Constitution. As such, all state and local officials must ensure that safeguards are in place to protect the rights of Americans to cast their ballots in safety,” said Benjamin. “For this reason, we want to let every voter know what steps they can take to ensure their safety when waiting to cast their ballots, and how to report and ask for support if threatening situations occur at polling stations.”