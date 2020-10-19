Columbia, Richland Co. leaders ensure voter safety at polls on Election Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia and Richland County officials held a press conference this afternoon to discuss voter safety on election day.
Major Steve Benjamin was joined by Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, Columbia Police Chief William Holbrook, and 5th Circuit Solicitor Byron Gipson.
They spoke about the importance of voters casting their ballots in an atmosphere safe from threat or intimidation and how they should respond if incidences occur.
“The ability for all citizens to safely participate in our election process, and the right to choose their elected representatives, is the bedrock of our American system of government and our Constitution. As such, all state and local officials must ensure that safeguards are in place to protect the rights of Americans to cast their ballots in safety,” said Benjamin. “For this reason, we want to let every voter know what steps they can take to ensure their safety when waiting to cast their ballots, and how to report and ask for support if threatening situations occur at polling stations.”
Solicitor Byron Gipson said those who attempt to intimate voters could face prosecution and could receive up to 10 years in jail.
Law enforcement officials stated that while deputies will not be at the polls they will be nearby to respond quickly if any issues arise.
You can watch the full presser below:
