Children’s Trust launches website to assist South Carolina parents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Children’s Trust of South Carolina has launched a website, scParents.org, that will provide statewide resources for families searching for local services and supports.
Parents and caregivers will be able to enter their ZIP Code into the search bar and receive an array of free and reduced-cost assistance in their communities, including parenting services, food, housing, financial and legal help, and health services.
“For so many parents and caregivers, the difficulty of navigating support systems can be frustrating and far too time-consuming, which can leave them feeling helpless and hopeless, especially during these uncertain times,” Children’s Trust Chief Communications Officer Bett Williams said. “Now more than ever, we need to make it as easy as possible for families to connect with help in their communities.”
The website is powered by a national resource network called Aunt Bertha, which makes it easier for people seeking help to find social services in their community.
The site also connects users to information about Children’s Trust’s or South Carolina’s proven prevention programs, including the Strengthening Families Program, Triple P (Positive Parenting Program), and three home visiting models: Parents as Teachers, Nurse-Family Partnership, and Healthy Families America.
“Families succeed based on the community in which they live, including the availability of resources to meet daily needs, quality of education, access to job opportunities, transportation options, public safety, and social support,” Williams added. “This technology will give us real-time, on-the-ground insights into what is happening in specific communities.”
The website is available free of charge to community-based nonprofit organizations. Organizations can register by visiting search.scparents.org and clicking “Claim a Program” in the bottom right of the page. Listing and claiming a program can be done quickly, and it gives community-based organizations the ability to update their services and contact information.
