Woman shot in leg at Walmart on Harbison Blvd., CPD investigating

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Harbison Blvd.
Around 8:30 p.m., a woman was found with a gunshot wound to her leg in a Walmart parking lot.
CPD is working to determine if surveillance cameras in the area captured the suspect or incident.
Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.