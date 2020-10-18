SCHP: One killed in two-vehicle collision on Farrow Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person had died following a two-vehicle collision on Farrow Road.
The accident occurred on October 16th shortly before 7:30 a.m.
Officials say a 2007 Honda Accord was traveling north on Farrow Road when it attempted to make a left turn onto Hard Scrabble Road. The Honda was then struck by a 1997 Jeep Cherokee that was traveling south.
The passenger of the Honda was pronounced deceased. Their identity is unknown at this time.
The drivers of the Jeep and the Honda were taken from the scene to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Highway Patrol is investigating.
