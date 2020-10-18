Police: Pair of teenagers injured after shooting near Lumberton grocery store

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Two teenagers were injured after a shooting near a Lumberton grocery store on Saturday night, according to officials.
The Lumberton Police Department said officers were dispatched to an area near the Aldi’s location on Fayetteville road at around 9 p.m. Once on the scene, officers found two juveniles, ages 15 and 14, had been shot.
Both were transported to Southeastern Regional Medical Center for treatment. Police also said the 15-year-old appeared to be in critical condition and was flown to the hospital.
No other details were immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.
