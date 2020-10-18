Lexington Police searching for 4 people in connection with vehicle break-ins

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for community assistance to help identify four people believed to be involved in vehicle break-ins.
The incidents occurred at approximately 2 a.m. on October 17th.
Officials say the suspects were seen on surveillance footage entering vehicles in the Barr Lake Neighborhood.
Three of the suspects were on foot and the fourth suspect was driving a white Mercedes sedan.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Detective Corporal Currier by phone at (803) 359-2067 or by email at dcurrier@lexsc.com.
