Lexington Co. fire officials extinguish house fire on Bogater Road

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Several Lexington County fire services responded to a house fire early this morning.
Lexington County Fire Service, Irmo Fire Department, Little Mountain Fire Department, Columbia Fire Department, and Lexington County EMS were dispatched to the 100 block of Bogater Road.
Upon arrival, they found a two-story house in flames and surrounded by heavy smoke.
Due to the home’s proximity to the lake, water shuttle operations were utilized. The Marine Patrol Unit with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department brought a fireboat for additional water supply.
Officials estimate that 50% of the home received fire damage. No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported.
Fire officials are investigating the cause.
