Five more charged in plot to bring contraband into detention center, officials say

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WIS) - Five additional people have been arrested in a plot to bring contraband into the Cherokee County Detention Center.
Investigators say two current inmates, Eric Preston Blanton and Dewayne Keshun Lipscomb, worked with a former detention officer to meet with family or friends of the inmates to get contraband for him to bring into the detention center.
That former detention officer, Christopher Gillespie, was fired and arrested earlier this month.
Officials say family or friends of the two inmates paid Gillespie to bring contraband such as tobacco and cellphones into the detention center.
Both inmates are charged with “Furnish or Possession of Contraband in a Prison.”
Three other individuals — Jennifer Darlene Barron, Lora Lavon Smith, and Shannon Elizabeth Cady — also face the same charges.
