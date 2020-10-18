FIRST ALERT: Warmer temps and more humidity later this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Temps are looking above average this week and the humidity makes a comeback too!
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-Sunny skies are expected today.
-Highs will be right around 80 throughout this week.
-Rain chances will start to increase midweek and continue into next week.
-In the tropics we are watching two tropical waves that may strengthen this week.
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY
High pressure will continue to sit to our north and bring sunny skies to the region today. Expect a northeast flow and highs in the upper 70s today.
Tuesday morning temperatures dip down to the mid to upper 50s and highs reach the low 80s. Expect partly cloudy skies and a little more humidity as our high pressure system moves a little farther north.
Morning lows are in the low 60s Wednesday and highs reach the low 80s by the afternoon. We introduce a 20% chance of showers by the afternoon as more humidity makes its way into the Midlands from the east. There’s a better chance of rain for the Lowcountry and Coastal region of SC.
Thursday we are watching what will likely be Epsilon a tropical system right around Bermuda. It does not look like it will make landfall in the U.S. but we will keep our eyes on it! Morning lows are in the mid 60s and highs reach the low 80s. Into Friday, we have a 30% chance of some showers and storms by the afternoon. Morning lows are in the low 60s and highs reach the low 80s.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Monday: Mostly sunny with highs getting into the upper 70s to near 80.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with highs around 80.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for a few showers.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of some showers.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of some showers and storms.
