FIRST ALERT: Warmer temps and more humidity later this week

Thursday we are watching what will likely be Epsilon a tropical system right around Bermuda. It does not look like it will make landfall in the U.S. but we will keep our eyes on it! Morning lows are in the mid 60s and highs reach the low 80s. Into Friday, we have a 30% chance of some showers and storms by the afternoon. Morning lows are in the low 60s and highs reach the low 80s.