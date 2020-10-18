FIRST ALERT: Warmer temperatures and rain chances will arrive next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Enjoy the cooler weather, because the 80s will make a comeback!
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-Below average temperatures will continue on your Sunday
-Daytime highs will stay in the 70s to start the week. Highs will reach the 80s starting Tuesday and continue through Thursday
-Rain chances will start to increase midweek and continue into next week
-In the tropics we are watching two tropical waves that may strengthen this week
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY
A ridge of high pressure is in place over the area, and it will keep the moisture away for the next few days.
Rain chances will increase by the middle of the week as coastal showers try to move in from the south. The best chance of rain will arrive Saturday as a front approaches from the west. The rain will expected to last on and off through the day and taper off overnight.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny with temps climbing into the low 70s.
Monday: Mix of sun and clouds with highs getting into the upper 70s to near 80.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with highs around 80.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for a few showers
