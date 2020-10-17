Sumter motorcyclist killed in collision on SC 441, Highway Patrol investigating

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A motorcyclist has been killed in a single-vehicle collision on SC 441 near Oakland Drive.
Officials say a 2020 Harley Davidson was traveling north on SC441 when it struck a raised concrete median and lost control.
The driver of the motorcycle, 49-year-old Nicholas Rocheleau, was taken to Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Rocheleau was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Sunday morning at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
Highway Patrol is investigating.
