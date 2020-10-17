Sumter Co. Coroner identifies man killed in shooting incident at Relax Inn Motel

LYNCHBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a shooting incident yesterday evening.
Officials say 23-year-old Tyvon Dickey was pronounced deceased at the Relax Inn Motel shortly after 9 p.m.
An autopsy for Dickey has been scheduled for Sunday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
The Coroner’s Office and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate this incident.
