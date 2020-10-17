SCHP: Sumter woman hit, killed in collison on US 378

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A woman has been hit and killed in a collision on US 378 near Concord Church Road.
The accident took place on October 16 shortly after 8:30 p.m.
Officials say 29-year-old Lavari Toney was taken from the scene to Prisma Health Richland where she later died.
An autopsy for Toney will be performed Monday morning at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
The Sumter County Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating this incident.
