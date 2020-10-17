Richland Co. Coroner identifies child killed in two-vehicle collision Fox Trot Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the child killed in a two-vehicle collision on Fox Trot Drive.
Shortly before 1 a.m. this morning SC Highway Patrol, Columbia/Richland Fire Department, and EMS responded to North Springs Road and North Trace Road.
Richard Johnson III, 11, was transported from the scene to Prisma Health Richland Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
An autopsy revealed that Johnson, who was wearing his seatbelt, died as a result of blunt force injuries to the neck.
Two passengers in the vehicle were also transported from the scene to Prisma Health Richland Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
The Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating this incident.
