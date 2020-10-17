FAIR CATCH: Carolina defense showed toughness needed to win vs. Auburn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On paper, when you look at what South Carolina allowed on offense without seeing the score or what their offense did, one might wonder how that adds up to a victory for the Gamecocks.
Let’s face it. No coach every likes to see their defense give up 481 yards on 83 plays against a ranked team. It usually proves to be a recipe for disaster, but that wasn’t the case on Saturday.
Despite giving up so much during the contest, Carolina’s ability to get necessary stops and come away with three turnovers proved to be the key to their 30-22 win over No. 15 Auburn.
Plus, it was an opportunity for those who weren’t familiar with Jaycee Horn to get familiar. With no Israel Mukuamu or Cam Smith on the field, Horn came up with two critical interceptions for the Gamecocks. If you check Twitter right now, you’ll find high praise from former Gamecocks like Keisan Nixon and Pro Bowler Stephen Gilmore, who both know a thing or two about playing corner.
Sure, it wasn’t pretty at times, but it doesn’t always have to be when you’re able to come away with the crucial breaks needed to win games.
Will Muschamp always says it’s usually a few plays that can determine who wins or loses a game. On Saturday, those plays certainly fell Carolina’s way.
This season, WIS Sports Reporter Emery Glover will provide reaction from games in an op-ed called “Fair Catch.” Be sure to catch the latest installment every week.
