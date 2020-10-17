Dale Earnhardt Jr., wife announce arrival of second daughter

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another Earnhardt is here! Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy welcomed their second daughter into the world Monday.
Earnhardt made the announcement Thursday in the latest edition of his podcast, the Dale. Jr. Download. The episode is titled, “She’s Here!”
The couple’s oldest daughter, Isla Rose, is 2 and now big sister to little “Nicole Lorraine.”
“Me and Amy have been waiting on the birth of our second child and that happened Monday,” Earnhardt said in the podcast. “We got a new addition.”
Earnhardt said it is “awesome."
"Amy had a pretty good pregnancy and she said it felt like it was a long one because of, you know, COVID and all that - but we’re not going to complain because we’ve got a healthy little baby girl,” Earnhardt said.
“I look at her and I see so much of myself," Earnhardt said of daughter Nicole. “It’s like looking in a mirror when I look at her.” With Isla, Earnhardt said he didn’t see the same resemblance.
The couple chose the name Nicole Lorraine because Nicole is Amy’s middle name and Lorraine is Earnhardt’s mom’s middle name.
“It’s just been smooth,” now experienced parent Earnhardt said, compared to being a “ball or nerves” with first daughter Isla.
Earnhardt and wife Amy announced on Instagram that they are expecting their second child in March, with Isla announcing that she would be a big sister.
Amy posted a video of Isla telling the world the family is expecting another girl, and another one of a surprised Dale Earnhardt Jr. learning of the news.
