Columbia man arrested, charged with murder in connection with shooting on King Street

By WIS News 10 Staff | October 17, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT - Updated October 17 at 2:45 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a shooting incident that occurred last night.

Richard Julius has been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony.

Deputies responded to the 1200 block of King Street at approximately 10:30 p.m. after receiving two shotspotter alerts.

Upon arrival, they found Darrious Jerome Davis outside a residence with serious injuries. An officer rendered first aid until EMS arrived.

An autopsy performed by the Richland County Coroner’s Office revealed Davis died from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

CPD believes the shooting was the result of an argument between acquaintances.

