Columbia man arrested, charged with murder in connection with shooting on King Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a shooting incident that occurred last night.
Richard Julius has been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony.
Deputies responded to the 1200 block of King Street at approximately 10:30 p.m. after receiving two shotspotter alerts.
Upon arrival, they found Darrious Jerome Davis outside a residence with serious injuries. An officer rendered first aid until EMS arrived.
An autopsy performed by the Richland County Coroner’s Office revealed Davis died from a gunshot wound to the upper body.
CPD believes the shooting was the result of an argument between acquaintances.
