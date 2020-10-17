CAROLINA GAMEDAY UPDATE: Gamecocks trail No. 15 Auburn 9-0 after first quarter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina welcomes No. 15 Auburn to Williams-Brice Stadium.
The Gamecocks are searching for their third win against a ranked opponent under Will Muschamp.
We’ll have game notes and scoring updates here.
FIRST QUARTER
The Gamecocks have struggled early to stop the Auburn offense.
Aside from a failed 2-point conversion, the Tigers have moved the ball down the field fairly easily. As for the Gamecocks, things haven’t come easily offensively. They have to find some answers soon.
Carolina picked up just two first downs in the quarter with 21 yards.
SECOND QUARTER
Carolina got things going thanks to an interception. Jaycee Horn comes up with the first pick of his career and they turn it into points.
However, the Gamecocks defense still hasn’t had answers for the Auburn offense.
AU: 35-yard field goal by Anders Carlson, 3-0 Tigers (8:32)
AU: 11-yard pass from Bo Nix to Eli Stove (2-point conversion failed), 9-0 Tigers (4:33)
SECOND QUARTER
SC: 3-yard run by Kevin Harris (White kick good), 9-7 Tigers (12:49)
AU: 2-yard run by Tank Bigsby (Carlson kick good) 16-7 Tigers
