Man killed in workplace incident at rock quarry in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A collision at a rock quarry killed a man on Wednesday, the Richland County coroner confirmed Friday.
Emergency officials were called to the Vulcan Rock Quarry on Oct. 14 after a large Caterpillar truck and pickup truck crashed into each other.
Esau Belton Jr., 61, of Elgin, died at the scene from full body blunt trauma, the coroner said.
The cause of the deadly crash has not been shared.
Highway Patrol troopers and the coroner’s office continue to investigate.
