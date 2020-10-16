Lexington Co. Coroner identities man hit, killed by vehicle in West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified the man hit and killed by a vehicle on the 200 block of Alexandria Street.
The accident occurred on October 16 at approximately 6:30 a.m.
Officials say 85-year-old Charles D. Stone was in the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle. Stone was pronounced deceased at an area hospital.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured. They remained on the scene after the accident.
This accident is under investigation by the West Columbia Police Department.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.