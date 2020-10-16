Furry Friends Fridays: Coco Chanel

By WIS News 10 Staff | October 16, 2020 at 8:07 AM EDT - Updated October 16 at 8:07 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Meet Coco Chanel! She’s an 11-year-old Australian Cattle dog mix looking for a forever home.

She is the perfect medium-sized dog for any size household. Coco Chanel would really love a home with older kids that she can interact with! She already knows so many important things such as sit, come, down and even her name!

She is a smiling happy-go-lucky girl who loves to run, play, give gentle kisses and adores scratches.

For more information, visit Pawmetto Lifeline Animal Shelter at 1275 Bower Pkwy in Columbia or give them a call at 803-465-9150.

View adoptable pets online by clicking or tapping here.

Be sure to tune in every Friday morning on WIS News 10 Sunrise for “Furry Friends Fridays!”

Via SKYPE, we’ll talk with a knowledgeable staff member at Pawmetto Lifeline about shelter operations and feature many more lovable and ready-to-be-adopted pets like Coco Chanel!

