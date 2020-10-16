Furry Friends Fridays: Coco Chanel

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Meet Coco Chanel! She’s an 11-year-old Australian Cattle dog mix looking for a forever home.
She is the perfect medium-sized dog for any size household. Coco Chanel would really love a home with older kids that she can interact with! She already knows so many important things such as sit, come, down and even her name!
She is a smiling happy-go-lucky girl who loves to run, play, give gentle kisses and adores scratches.
For more information, visit Pawmetto Lifeline Animal Shelter at 1275 Bower Pkwy in Columbia or give them a call at 803-465-9150.
