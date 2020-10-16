First Alert Forecast: Tracking much cooler weather for your weekend!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for much cooler weather for your weekend.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies in the Midlands. It will be cool and breezy at times. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.
· Get ready for much cooler weather for your weekend.
· We’ll see sunshine Saturday with highs in the upper 60s. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s. Bundle up Saturday night.
· More sunshine is expected Sunday. Morning temperatures will be in the mid 40s. Highs will be in the low 70s.
· Slightly warmer weather is expected next week with high in the lower 80s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, we’ll see mostly clear skies in the Midlands as high pressure builds over the area. It will be cool and breezy at times. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.
More sunshine is expected this weekend as high pressure controls our weather. It will be cooler, too.
High temperatures will be in the upper 60s Saturday under mostly sunny skies. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s.
After a morning start in the mid 40s, high temperatures will rise into the lower 70s Sunday afternoon. Overnight lows will be in the lower 50s.
Next week, we’ll see high temperatures in the lower 80s. A couple of showers are possible through the week, mainly Wednesday through next weekend for now.
We’re also watching the tropics. Invest 94-L, located in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, will meander southeast of Bermuda over the next several days.
Another tropical wave in the southwestern Caribbean Sea has a low chance of development right now, but this is a system worth watching. Some models bring the system north toward Cuba.
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cool. A Little Breezy. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and a few lower 50s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Much Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Sunday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the lower 70s.
Monday: Mix of Sun and Clouds. Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Wednesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the lower 80s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the low 80s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs near 80.
