Delays to be expected along I-26 E following multiple collisions in Lexington Co.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Commuters can expect traffic delays on I-26 E in Lexington County following multiple collisions Friday morning.
SCHP says that a tree fell down near mile marker 89 into the eastbound lanes of I-26 and multiple vehicles have hit that tree.
- Road closed due to accident on I-26 E between US-1 and Augusta Road and SC-302
- Right lane blocked due to accident on I-26 E before SC-48 Columbia Avenue (Exit 91).
Officials do not believe there are any major injuries. Drivers should proceed with caution or find an alternate route.
This is a developing story.
