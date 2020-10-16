Delays to be expected along I-26 E following multiple collisions in Lexington Co.

Delays to be expected along I-26 E following multiple collisions in Lexington Co.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC (Source: WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff | October 16, 2020 at 6:36 AM EDT - Updated October 16 at 6:39 AM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Commuters can expect traffic delays on I-26 E in Lexington County following multiple collisions Friday morning.

SCHP says that a tree fell down near mile marker 89 into the eastbound lanes of I-26 and multiple vehicles have hit that tree.

  • Road closed due to accident on I-26 E between US-1 and Augusta Road and SC-302
  • Right lane blocked due to accident on I-26 E before SC-48 Columbia Avenue (Exit 91).

Officials do not believe there are any major injuries. Drivers should proceed with caution or find an alternate route.

This is a developing story.

For real time updates on traffic click here.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.