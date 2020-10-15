Two women arrested, man sought in connection with deadly shooting at Columbia apartment in July

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A pair of women have been arrested in connection with a shooting that took place at Gable Oaks Apartments in July.
The Columbia Police Department has arrested 26-year-old Keyona McLemore and 23-year-old Neijah Thomas. McLemore has been charged with misprision of a felony and obstruction while Thomas has been charged with accessory after the fact of murder.
The shooting happened on July 20 at 901 Colleton Street. After receiving a 911 call, officers arrived on the scene and found a man who was shot. The victim, identified as 23-year-old Delvin Weems, died of a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to officials.
Investigators believe 23-year-old Willie Bowman, Jr., shot and killed Weems during an attempted armed robbery. Officials said Bowman allegedly drove to another location and spoke to Thomas about the incident.
Thomas is also accused of trying to disguise Bowman’s appearance including his hair and his clothing. McLemore is accused of withholding information and lying to police about the crime.
Bowman is facing charges for murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carrying of a pistol.
If you have any information about Bowman’s whereabouts, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
