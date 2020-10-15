Siblings caught on camera throwing things, making threats at Church’s Chicken

According to authorities, 24-year-old Mildred Chante’ida Smith and her brother, 18-year-old Savion Smith, were trying to place an order on September 30 at the Church’s Chicken drive-thru located at 7116 Two Notch Road. When she attempted to pay for the food, the card was declined. They were asked to pull forward by employees as they tried to figure out what went wrong.