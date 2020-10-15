Officers will not face charges in shooting of suspect at hotel in northeast Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An officer-involved shooting of a murder suspect at a hotel in Columbia was justified, the attorney general’s office has concluded.
The shooting happened Sunday, Sept. 13 at the Aloft Columbia Harbison hotel.
Police were trying to arrest a fugitive wanted in Minnesota for the murder of a pregnant woman and her 2-year-old child.
The suspect, 29-year-old Renard Carter, was checked into the hotel. Police believed he was in South Carolina to kill his ex-girlfriend.
When officers approached the room where Carter was staying, they said he didn’t open the door and threatened to shoot them with a rifle.
Officers said Carter eventually came out of the room with a weapon in his hand. He was shot by two Lexington County deputies and a SLED agent before he was arrested.
The weapon turned out to be a BB gun that looked like a rifle, officials said.
Carter was taken to the hospital, but recovered.
He was extradited to Minnesota on Sept. 24.
The two Lexington County deputies involved in the shooting, 14-year veteran Sgt. Aaron Poole and 5-year veteran Inv. Frank Ramunni, were placed on paid administrative leave. The SLED agent involved in the shooting, 5-year veteran Special Agent Salvatore Cirencione, was placed on administrative duty.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigated the officer-involved shooting. The department turned over its findings to the attorney general’s office on Oct. 5.
Tuesday, Oct. 13, Attorney General Alan Wilson determined “officers used the lawful force necessary under the circumstances.”
He recommended the officers not face charges.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.